Perhaps you will join the movie buffs among us who will invite a few people to join us for a holiday movie night! Cookies and popcorn, wine and cheese, beer and pretzels or your family favorite will be ready and waiting for everyone to enjoy.
But, which holiday movie will you choose to screen?
Do you take a vote or does the host get to choose the “one,” but, which one? Traditional? Contemporary? Comedy? Drama? There are many, many holiday films from which to choose.
“Movies bring us together and so does Christmastime, so it makes sense that the joy of the shared viewing experience would have become part of our shared holiday experience,” said Jeremy Arnold, author of “Christmas in the Movies: 30 Classics to Celebrate the Season.”
In the Holiday Edition of Inside Pennsylvania, the choices were narrowed to nine popular films:
- A Christmas Carol (your favorite interpretation)
- White Christmas
- National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
- Elf
- The Santa Clause
- Miracle on 34th Street
- Home Alone
- A Christmas Story
- It’s a Wonderful Life
To further explain the popularity of Christmas films, Arnold added, “Films with holiday themes are especially resonant because they tend to express the delight, the quirks, the love and nostalgia that are part of our own, real-life Christmases. We see and laugh at ourselves on screen and annual viewings of holiday classics have become a ritual because there’s comfort in feeling that we are being brought back to earlier Christmastimes, childhood Christmastimes when we might have watched the same films with earlier generations who are no longer with us. It’s a way of connecting across generations of family. We laughed during ‘A Christmas Story’ when we watched it with Mom and Dad … and now the laughter is with our kids, which gives us a wistful, sadly sweet memory of our parents that we treasure during the season.”
Visitors to The Daily Item Facebook page can vote for their favorite holiday film. Please be sure to tell us why this is your favorite movie. If your favorite holiday film is not on the list, please tell us what your favorite movie for the season is. If you haven’t voted, please take the time to do so.
The Valley’s favorite holiday movie will be revealed in the Applause section on Dec. 23!