HARRISBURG — For 20 years, the Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts has served the region and beyond with scientific, artistic, cultural and educational activities, with a goal to “enhance the region’s quality of life and economic vitality,” says Meghan E. Clark, chief operating officer and vice president of finance.
While that mission has stayed the same, the methods have changed and improved — and 2020 will be a year of continued growth and a deliberate focus on prime entertainment and fun education that prepares youth for the world that’s before them.
“We are hoping to entertain and enrich more individuals in the community with great live music, ballet and theatre,” Clark said. “And we are hoping to educate and enhance many, many more young minds with science, technology, engineering, arts and math than we have over the past 20 years.”
The Whitaker Center opened in 1999, bringing to life a dream of community and business leaders, city planners, art associations and government officials who began seeing the need for such a place as early as the late 1980s. The center is named in memory of Uncas A. and Helen F. Whitaker, in recognition of more than $8 million contributed by The Whitaker Foundation and the Helen F. Whitaker Fund. In total, the center is the result of a $52.7 million public-private partnership. More than 300 corporations, foundations and individuals have invested in the center.
What impresses Clark the most when she looks back at its beginnings is how “the visionary founders realized the importance of having science and the arts under one roof,” she said.
That has always been the focus; however, education has evolved from a classroom environment of teacher to student, to “a more hands-on environment, which is a more efficient way for young minds to gain necessary life skills and develop critical thinking,” Clark explained.
The center has expanded this idea by renovating spaces in the science center into the new STEM Design Studios. Exhibits in the science center highlight both science and the arts. The two are also featured at the center’s summer camps for children and through pre-K educational programming.
This year, Clark said they are most excited about their continued Girl Scout and Girls in STEM programming.
“These programs have successfully introduced young ladies to STEM careers and concepts,” she said, citing research that shows millions of STEM jobs needing to be filled, and many more that will become available in the coming years.
“The Education Department takes STEM education and STEM career readiness into great consideration with its planning and offerings,” Clark said, adding that in 2020, the early childhood programming will grow in both onsite and outreach offerings to introduce young learners to STEM concepts.
The 140,000-square-foot Whitaker Center includes the Sunoco Performance Theater, the Harsco Science Center, and the Select Medical Digital Cinema. Each of those entities helped to fund the center with special “naming gifts”.
According to Clark, the performance theater averages 18 live show per year, and four weekends of ballet performances by the Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet. Also, Theatre Harrisburg presents six weekends of theater performances and Market Square Concerts also performs there throughout the year. The average annual theater attendance is approximately 30,000.
In the four-story cinema, the center shows a variety of documentaries throughout the year, Clark said. Typically, that includes at least one first-run Hollywood movie, as well as alternative content, such as Polar Express and other film series. Every film is shown in 3D and on a 4K laser projection system. Annually, the cinema draws an average of 40,000.
The science center includes exhibits and educational programming for all ages. More than 75,000 children and students visit the center each year, many of them on school field trips.
Clark said schools from more than 35 counties in Pennsylvania take field trips to the Whitaker Center. In addition, students from Maryland travel there to be involved in the Surgery Live! Program, where they are connected to operating rooms of Hershey Medical Center through interactive high-definition videoconferencing technology. Students are encouraged to ask questions during the real-time procedures.
Clark said thanks to generous donors, more than 45 percent of visiting children pay a “very nominal fee” if their school meets a certain percentage requirement of low-income students.
As it continues to expand and grow, the Whitaker Center will be introducing a new program in 2020 called the Penguin Project, which Clark said “provides a supportive environment for children with disabilities to explore their creative talents.” The students, she said, will “take to the stage to perform a modified version of a well-known Broadway musical.”
The Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts is located at 222 Market Street in Harrisburg. For more information, visit www.whitakercenter.org, email info@whitakercenter.org, or call 717-214-2787.