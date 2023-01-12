WILLIAMSPORT — Tony Award-winning performer Gavin Creel will be participating in a one of a kind event on Jan. 21 at the Community Theatre League (CTL).
This is the first time “Evening with a Star,” (EWAS) will return to the CTL since before the pandemic hit in 2020, said Kyle Huggins, CTL marketing coordinator.
“We are very excited to welcome (Gavin) Creel as our guest artist,” said Huggins.
Creel is a Tony and Olivier award winner and has starred in many recognizable productions including “Throughly Modern Millie,” “Book of Mormon,” “She Loves Me,” “Hello Dolly,””Waitress” and most recently has starred in the current hit revival of Stephen Sondheim’s, “Into The Woods,” as The Wolf/Cinderella’s Prince.
He also has a number of screen credits most notably in “Eloise at The Plaza,” “Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure” and “American Horror Story.”
“This is a very special event at CTL and for the community at large,” noted Huggins. “CTL, along with our sponsor, UPMC, brings a Broadway headliner to Williamsport for a day-long event.”
Huggins explained that the event is comprised of a morning master class where ticketholders have the opportunity to submit an audition and, if selected, perform for and work with the guest artist.
“Past guest artist have offered audition advice, vocal performance and acting techniques, as well as recounting their own applicable experiences,” said Huggins. “The event then continues in the evening with a one-night-only solo concert performance by the artist.”
Prior to the concert, an all-ages Master Class will be held, where attendees will work on audition and performance techniques and get insight from Creel.
In a recorded video message on the CTL website, Creel said he was “excited” and looking forward to being a part of this special event.
“I am thrilled to get to be teaching and that night I’m also going to perform,” he said. “I’ll be bringing my amazing music director, Mary Mitchell Campbell, and we’re so excited to be there.”
Creel said he hopes people will take a leap of faith in coming to see the concert and participate in the master class.
“This is an incredible opportunity to observe a Broadway star at work — come and watch and learn,” said Huggins. “This Master Class is also open for audience members to simply watch and learn and not have to participate.”
This is the fifth EWAS masterclass and concert. Past guest artists have included Stephanie J. Block, Laura Osnes, Lindey Mendez and Santino Fontana.
For more information or to get tickets for EWAS, visit www.ctlshows.com or call 570-327-1720. Prices range between $40 and $60, depending on seating choice. For $80, attendees can purchase a special package that includes a premium concert ticket to see Creel’s One Night Only Performance, a ticket for Creel’s master class, taught earlier on Jan. 21; wine and appetizers to enjoy during the performance and signed program.