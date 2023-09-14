The Williamsport Symphony Orchestra (WSO) revealed its concert season for 2023-2024, titled “Just For You!” The orchestra is set to deliver a series of performances designed to entertain and inspire. All performances are scheduled to commence at 7:30 p.m. at the Community Arts Center, 220 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.
The season is unveiled with the inaugural concert titled “Rachmaninov and Beethoven: Odes to Joy,” scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 24. The evening will showcase Symphony No. 9 (Ode to Joy), featuring choirs from Bucknell University, Lycoming College, and the Williamsport Chamber Choir. The stage will also come alive with the artistry of guest pianist Christopher Guzman, presenting Rachmaninov’s Paganini Variations for Piano and Orchestra.
“The season starts with a big bang with WSO performing Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 ‘Ode to Joy,’ showcasing choirs from the area and four terrific vocal soloists,” said Gerardo Edelstein, WSO musical director and conductor. “The holiday concert will be centered on music from Broadway shows in addition to the traditional Christmas and Hannukah tunes.”
Embrace the festive spirit on Friday, Dec. 8, with the Broadway-themed holiday concert, “A Broadway Holiday Celebration.” The performance promises an array of lively Broadway hits and timeless classics such as L. Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride,” “Christmas Festival Overture,” and a heartwarming Christmas Singalong.
As the new year unfolds, prepare for the captivating “The King of Instruments: The Organ” concert on Tuesday, Feb. 13. The evening will feature compositions by J. Montgomery, G.F. Handel, and C. Saint Saens, with organ soloist Marcos Krieger joining the ensemble. The concert will end with the grandeur of C. Saint Saens’ Symphony No. 3 “Organ Symphony.”
“The first concert of the New Year will be focused on one of the most ancient instruments in the history of music, the organ,” Edelstein said. “Marcos Krieger will be the soloist for a well-known Handel’s concerto, and he will also play the famous part in Saint Saens Symphony No. 3.”
The season continues with a musical journey through the heartland of America with the fourth concert, named “Wild West Adventures: A Night of Cowboy Music,” on Tuesday, March 19. The lineup includes iconic pieces like J. Williams’ “The Cowboys Overture,” A. Copland’s “Lincoln Portrait,” and the spirited “Hoe Down” from A. Copland’s “Rodeo.”
The season concludes with the breathtaking finale “Romantic Escapes” on Tuesday, May 14, featuring cellist Andrew Rammon. The audience will be treated to a performance of A. Dvorak’s Cello Concerto, culminating with a triumphant rendition of Symphony No. 2 by S. Rachmaninov.
“The season will close with the return of Andrew Rammon on cello, performing Dvorak’s Cello Concerto and the beloved Symphony No. 2 by S. Rachmaninov, culminating the year of his 150th birthday,” Edelstein said.
“In each of our concerts, we offer unique experiences that resonate with the soul,” said Hind Jabbour, director of operations for the Williamsport Symphony Orchestra. “From the grandeur of Beethoven’s ‘Ode to Joy,’ which unites voices from Lycoming College Choir, Bucknell Choir, and the Williamsport Chamber Choir and instruments in a celebration of human spirit, to the toe-tapping excitement of our ‘Wild West Adventures’ concert which takes you on a journey through the heart of America.”
The performances for the 2023-2024 concert season were selected through a meticulous and thoughtful process that involved collaboration between Edelstein, the orchestra’s musicians, board members, and input from the audience.
“We brainstorm about possible season themes and talk about music that the audience would love to hear, and that musicians would love to play,” Edelstein said. “As the music director, I begin by envisioning the theme and mood of the season and setting a roadmap.”
Throughout the process, Edelstein considers factors such as the orchestra’s strengths, the desire to present diverse musical styles, and the desire to engage both seasoned concertgoers and newcomers.
“Committee members propose pieces they are passionate about or works that they believe will resonate with the audience,” he said. “Understanding the preferences and interests of the audience is very important for the committee as it helps shape the selection of pieces.”
“Here at the Williamsport Symphony Orchestra, we live by the motto ‘Hear it! Live it! Love it!’” Jabbour said. “This season’s lineup has been carefully structured to ensure that every concertgoer, whether a seasoned music lover or a newcomer to the world of live classical music, will not only hear the music but also feel it deeply in their hearts.”
The WSO 2023-24 season is called “Just For You!” and has something for everybody, from the traditional classical masterpieces to music selections from Broadway and Americana.
“Every performance will be very special, and I look forward to each and every performance with equal enthusiasm,” Edelstein said. “My passion lies in bringing the magic of live orchestral music to our audience, and I eagerly anticipate the opportunity to share these musical moments with all of you. Every concert is a chance to connect, inspire and create lasting memories; and I’m honored to be a part of each one of them.”
Edelstein places an emphasis on a commitment to artistic excellence, diversity in repertoire, education, community building, and above all, inspiration.
“Every year we try to attract new concertgoers, and I believe that our programming can appeal to people who have never experienced us,” he said. “I expect the music to deeply connect with our audiences’ hearts and minds, creating transformative experiences. I personally would like to invite everyone who has never attended a WSO concert; you are in for a great treat, and you won’t be disappointed!”
“Every performance promises a profound and unforgettable experience,” Jabbour said. “Let the symphony become a part of your life’s most cherished memories. It’s not just about hearing music; it’s about living it and loving it with us.”