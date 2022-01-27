SUNBURY — Get ready for some fun as Spyglass Ridge Winery and Three Beards Brewing go stir crazy with their sixth annual Cabin Fever Party on Saturday, Jan. 29, from 2-9 p.m., 105 Carroll Rd., near Sunbury.
“Every year, we figure by the end of January, everyone is starting to feel a little cooped up,” said Michelle Morgan, marketing manager at Spyglass Ridge Winery. “Because of the weather and it being just after the holidays, we want to give everyone a chance to blow off some steam.”
This year, Spyglass is making it an all-day event. The day will start off with live music in the Winery from Allan Combs Soul Medicine from 2-4 p.m.
Following that, the Cardboard Sled Competition will take place from 4-5 p.m. The races will take place on the hill in front of Three Beards Brewery and will be judged. 94KX will be on hand to announce the races.
“It will be similar in the aspect of the cardboard boat races that Sunbury does in the summertime,” Morgan said. “People build their own cardboard sleds, and we’re going to have four different categories of awards that we’re going to be handing out.”
“The sled run will be usable also,” said Spyglass owner Tom Webb. “ So, if people want to bring their sleds, they can bring their sled or toboggan and bring their kids.”
Following the races, Runaway Stroller will perform in the Brewery from 7-9 p.m.
This year, Gilson Snowboards in Winfield will be on site throughout the afternoon, doing demonstrations and showing their items.
“We participated in the annual Summer Snow Day at Gilson this past summer and talked to the people at Gilson,” Morgan said. “So, we decided that we’d like to do a winter event and actually have Gilson there. We decided it would be perfect to just incorporate it into the Cabin Fever Party.”
Webb said there will also be an ice bar, with beer on tap and wine.
“What do you do in the winter?” Webb said. “It’s going to be a fun day. We’re getting excited for it.”
Typically, Spyglass just has their Cabin Fever Day, which is the music in the winery. But doing it this way, the brewery is open, and people can enjoy some outdoor events as well and have fun.
“Next year we’ll expand on it,” Webb said. “We talked about building an outdoor skating rink, plus do the sledding and everything else.”