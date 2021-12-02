LEWISBURG — Shoppers looking to support small businesses may get a jump on their holiday list with one-of-a-kind gifts crafted by local artisans. The Winter Wonderland Holiday Market featuring close to 90 vendors takes place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Farmers Market on Fairground Road.
Along with the handmade craft vendors, there will be several food stands, as well as Santa Claus, Olaf, strolling carolers and children’s activities.
“We have everything, from A to Z. Lots and lots of unique items,” said Karen Teichman, organizer of the event and co-owner along with Christine Teichman of C & K’s Unique Creations & Events. “From crocheting to pottery, to gnomes and wreaths. All kinds of wreaths — some made with ornaments, some with live greens, some with burlap. Beautiful wreaths and trees.”
Fire Bowls, LLC, of Bloomsburg, was chosen as this year’s featured vendor, Teichman said. The concrete, refillable bowls can be operated with natural gas or propane and placed on a tabletop, patio or porch.
“They don’t get hot,” said Elizabeth Hittle, owner of Fire Bowls. “They make a nice ambiance. No fuss, no muss. You can burn them 20 minutes or four hours, and once you’re done you just put the top on it and go inside.”
Hittle offers fire bowls in both rustic and contemporary styles. Some of her pieces can be seen at the Turkey Hill Brewery Company, in Bloomsburg. Choosing her heat-giving work as the featured vendor was an easy decision, Teichman said.
“What a great thing to have, to get warmed by the fire during the holiday season,” she said.
“We are the stand where everyone likes to come,” Hittle said. “We are very warm.”
Kelly and John Clark, owners of JC Clayworkx and staples of Teichman’s handcrafted events, will be at the Winter Wonderland Holiday Market with their functional pottery and wire tree sculptures.“There’s always lots of fun people at the events,” Kelly Clark said. “Lots of things to do.”
Motivational speaker and author Susan Call will sell sea glass jewelry and her book, “Search for Purple Cows, A True Story of Hope.” In the book, Call shares the fear and anguish of being married to an abusive man and eventually finding the courage to leave him.
“The sea glass represents time passing over the gemstones,” Teichman said, “just like time passes over our lives.
Emphasizing the variety of crafts to be found, she said Annette and Dr. Brad Gray, Family Practice Center physician, will be on hand to demonstrate their blacksmithing skills. Also available for purchase will be beautiful hair bows for girls and women, made by Charlie’s Bows.
DeAnna Troxell, of Crafty Dee, will again be selling her fleece scarves with a hidden pocket.
“Leave your purse at home, and just use your scarf,” Teichman said.
Lewisburg Sunset Rotary will team with BVRA (Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority) to offer children’s activities, and food vendors will provide everything from cheesesteaks to special holiday foods.
For more information, visit “Winter Wonderland Holiday Market” on Facebook.
