A celebration of women and their friendships is the theme for the RiverStage Community Theatre’s production of the wickedly funny adult comedy “Five Women Wearing the Same Dress.” Presentations will be held Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m. on April 1, 2, 8 and 9, and a matinee on April 10 at 2:30 p.m. at the GreenSpace Center Auditorium, Lewisburg.
Written by Emmy Award-winning writer Alan Ball, “Five Women ...” tells the story of five reluctant bridesmaids hiding out together in an upstairs bedroom during an extravagant wedding reception at a Tennessee estate. Each has her own reasons for avoiding the bride and the party downstairs. As time goes by, these five very different women discover common bonds and share hidden secrets and laugh-out-loud revelations with each other.
“It has been such a pleasure to get back to doing theatre this spring,” said Jove Graham, president of RiverStage. “Although we are still taking precautions such as keeping our mask requirement for now. We know everyone is excited to get out and see shows again and I think this one will really make you think, and laugh, too.”
Jennifer Wakeman, former president of RiverStage and director of past comedies such as “Gypsy” and “The Marx Brothers’ Lost Radio Show” is directing the production. She first pitched “Five Women ...” to the board of RiverStage when she was president in 2016. The show was originally scheduled for production in the fall of 2020.
The cast of “Five Women” features an ensemble of six talented local performers: Storm Pryor as Meredith, Emma Pentz as Frances, Heather Swartz as Mindy, Maggie Able as Georgeanne, Ian Penzel as Tripp Davenport III, and Kimberly Wilkinson as Trisha.
Pentz, Penzel and Wilkinson are making their stage debuts at RiverStage.
Wilkinson, who plays Trisha, the jaded sophisticate beauty, said, “She is a beautiful player type that’s fed up with men and all the games they play, but meets this guy at a wedding and has to decide whether she is going to actually give him a chance or not.” Wilkinson continued. “You see her wrestling with vulnerability and questioning whether it’s really worth it to let someone in for real.”
Simply performing in the play has been a huge challenge for Wilkinson, as she is terrified of being on stage. Having fought through anxiety and panic attacks for several years, Wilkinson said she knows she’s a born entertainer, and this year she decided it was time to overcome her fear and anxiety.
“I couldn’t have done this without the support — and all the hugs and words of confidence and encouragement — from the cast and Jen, the director. They have all been so amazing to work with.”
“Five Women ...” does contain strong adult language, humor and themes and is recommended for mature audiences only.
“These women are so intriguing and so relatable on a lot of levels,” Wilkinson said. “They all have their challenges and they’ve been thrown together as members of a wedding party for a bride they’re not sure they even like. The show deals with some heavy issues, too, and these women struggle together toward forgiveness and understanding — all while wearing singularly hideous bridesmaids’ dresses.”
Wilkinson said the script, while very funny, tackles some difficult topics like abortion and sexual abuse and for some of the cast members, these topics have triggered reactions. “We’ve had to work through that as we’ve put the show together,” she said. “I would say we all have gotten incredibly close, very quickly, because we have shared our struggles and been real about the things that we are working through in real life.”
“Part of my job,” said Wakeman, “is to create that environment for them to explore the characters, get to know the other actors and their characters, and then start to put those pieces together,” she said. “Coming together as individuals to create this play has been a healing experience for all of us in a lot of ways.”
Wilkinson said this show has been sort of a healing journey for the cast and most definitely for her.
“It’s funny because this whole process has actually changed my views on what healing from trauma looks like, to some extent,” she said. “I’ve realized that sometimes healing comes organically — just by saying the scary or awful thing out loud.”
Wilkinson said that is also her hope for the audiences.
“That this show would be a catalyst for hard conversations,” she said, “for things that have gone unsaid for far too long, and that people would feel brave enough to just speak it out and be seen, heard, and feel safe in that moment.”
Wakeman knows the audience will laugh, but she also hopes they will find moments that make them think — moments that are perhaps challenging.
“Isn’t that really the point of art in its many forms?” she asked. “To challenge us to examine ourselves and our view of the world. There isn’t a right or a wrong here. There is acceptance and understanding.”