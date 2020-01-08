For the first time, the Lewisburg Children’s Museum will open its doors to children who want to put their creativity, curiosity and imagination to work by designing their own toy.
The Design-a-Toy workshop fits well into the mission of the museum, which Lindsey Walter, education director, said “inspires learning, imagination and play through interactive, enriching experiences in a safe, accessible environment to all children and their families.”
With the help of visiting design professionals, children will receive a nurturing of their “natural curiosity,” she said.
“Ultimately, the goal of the workshop is to introduce children to the design and engineering process and give them the resources and confidence to inspire curiosity and scientific thinking.”
Facilitating the workshop will be Collin Smith, assistant professor of design practice at Bucknell University. Smith said he is looking forward to running the workshop for the fun of it.
“To see the kids come up with awesome ideas and get to make them real is simply awesome,” he said.
“They inspire me, and I can’t wait for the toy design adventures to begin!”
Smith has 10 years of experience in designing “playful products,” according to DeSmit, who said he will be assisted in the workshop by three “master-maker” volunteers from the Bucknell University College of Management.
DeSmit added that the museum offers STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) programs and classes, and this workshop will build on that as “a unique way to engage young scientists and designers.”
Students will be provided with paper, cardboard, wood and other craft materials for creating their prototypes, DeSmit said, adding, “We are very excited to see what new and unique ideas and designs the children come up with.”
Space is limited to 20 children, and DeSmit said they are expecting the workshop to be full.
During the last 30 minutes, the workshop will hold the “2020 Lewisburg Children’s Museum Toy Expo,” when the children will be able to showcase their toy designs for parents and other children in the museum.
“Testing and iterating is an essential part of the design process,” DeSmit explained, “and the Toy Expo will give the kids a chance to see how people interact with their toy, inspiring new ideas and directions for future designs.”