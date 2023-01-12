LEWISBURG — Since 2011, Stories on Tap has created numerous opportunities for Susquehanna Valley residents and visitors to share their stories, with the goal of strengthening community.
This month and next, the organization is partnering with CommUnity Zone in Lewisburg for a Community Storytelling Workshop at 10 a.m. Jan. 21. The workshop is free, thanks to a grant received from the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts.
At 6:30 p.m. Feb. 11, Stories on Tap will also host “Loved,” a storytelling event, at the CommUnity Zone.
Julie Louisa Hagenbuch said she launched Stories on Tap “as a forum for community members to share life experiences, upholding the belief that authentic, well-crafted stories can open hearts and strengthen communities.”
For the last 10 years, she said, Stories on Tap has partnered with nonprofits, universities, galleries and other venues to produce public storytelling events and workshops. Events have been held at communities throughout the Valley, including Danville, Bloomsburg, Selinsgrove, and Lewisburg.
Participants have shared how the storytelling events have helped them not to feel so isolated, to connect with others through shared experiences, and to simply be entertained by each unique presentation.
“Stories on Tap focuses on crafting stories from real moments in our lives,” Hagenbuch said. “Because storytellers are given a short five minutes on stage, we encourage storytellers to focus on one moment that changed their lives, to dig deep and give the audience as many sensory details as they can about that moment.” Such detail, she said, captivates an audience and brings them into that moment too.
“We can all talk at length about our lives in general, but oftentimes our lives hinge on small moments,” she explained. “We encourage folks to think about how one seemingly small moment changed them.”
Hagenbuch’s interest in oral storytelling began in 2005 while she was studying writing at Pratt Institute. She was encouraged by a visiting speaker, Jonathan Ames, to check out The Moth, a nonprofit that focused on curated and open mic storytelling events around New York City. After interning at The Moth, Hagenbuch moved to the Susquehanna Valley in 2009 and began partnering with the former Cherry Alley Café in Lewisburg to create similar storytelling events. She made several changes over time to make the event more suitable for a small town. For example, she said in the city public scoring for the best story was the norm. However, after hosting their first Stories on Tap event in 2011, she said, they realized that “in a small town, nobody wants to publicly judge their neighbors. So judging morphed into secret balloting.”
Today, Stories on Tap is more curated than simply an open-mic style event. Hagenbuch said they ask their storytellers to practice their stories ahead of time, “giving us the opportunity to present a polished, inspiring night of storytelling to the community.”
The Jan. 21 workshop is free and open to the public. Hagenbuch said they plan to begin the event by listening to some polished, presented stories and then talk as a group about what the storytellers did well, such as their story structure, sensory details, and pacing. They will also spend some free time writing based on some prompts, and begin working on their own stories.
“Attendees are welcome — but not required — to share their stories with the group at the end,” she said, “and everyone is encouraged to sign up to tell a ‘Loved’-themed story at our event on Feb. 11.” That event will not be judged; it will simply be a chance for participants to share their stories. The host for the event will be Monica Prince, a professor of English and creative writing at Susquehanna University.
Cynthia Peltier, co-founder and director of the CommUnity Zone, said she is looking forward to partnering with Hagenbuch.
“I believe we should always seek time to learn one another’s stories,” she said. “It’s a sure-footed path toward peace, connection, and healing, so this program fits perfectly into the mission of the CommUnity Zone.”
“We are all in this together,” she added. “Once we open ourselves up to this, we will become more compassionate, more altruistic, and less judgmental.”
Those attending the workshop can learn how to tell a story for performance, and will have the opportunity to share their life memories and stories in a safe, supportive space.
While the workshop is free, space is limited. Early registration is encouraged.