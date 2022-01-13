LEWISBURG — It might be daunting to think of drawing a face that actually looks like it’s supposed to, but with guidance from a professional, anyone can learn to align eyes, nose, mouth and jawbone into an artful portrait.
The Samek Art Museum Downtown Gallery invites people ages 12 and up to a free Portrait Workshop on Saturday, Jan. 29, from 9 a.m. to noon. Because space is limited, registration is required.
The workshop will be led by John McKaig, instructor of drawing at Bloomsburg University, and of drawing and art history at the Pennsylvania College of Technology, in Williamsport. All supplies will be provided.
“It should be great,” said Tiffany Demmon, public programs and outreach manager at Samek. “You actually get to draw in the gallery, so you’re exposed to amazing portraits, and you learn from a professional artist and art professor.”
The workshop is held in conjunction with Samek Downtown Gallery’s exhibition, “Nobodies: Identity, Selfhood, and Expression Beyond Portraiture.” The exhibition, available for viewing now through Feb. 27, is curated from Samek’s collection of portraiture by Dr. Carly Boxer, Carney Postdoctoral Fellow in Medieval Art and Architecture at Rice University.
Theresa Engelbrecht, registrar and exhibition manager at Samek, said the portrait workshop will appeal to people who enjoy art but need a bit of guidance to give them confidence in their own ability.
“I think a lot of people feel they can’t draw well, especially portraits,” she said. “They always wished they could draw them. We are trying to let people know that it is possible for them to learn.”
Surrounded by a number of portraits in various creative styles, and following step-by-step tips from McKaig, workshop participants will find themselves creating far more artistic pieces than they would have thought imaginable.
“It’s a fun event,” Engelbrecht said. “The mechanics and skills and foundations are learnable.”
Register at www.museum.bucknell.edu or call 570-577-3792.
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com