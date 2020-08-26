SUNBURY — Mostly Mutts was forced to cancel all of their major fundraisers this year due to the COVID pandemic, causing them to so far lose nearly $50,000. But as they continue to work tirelessly on behalf of the 75 dogs in their care, they are moving forward with their annual yard sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, at 134 Chestnut St.
Owner Cheryl Hill said the yard sale, which is typically held in June, has been an annual fundraiser for the organization for the past 10 years. They usually make $2,000 to $3,000 through the sale — funds that are especially needed this year. Hill said the money will be used for veterinarian bills.
“We take a lot of older and sickly dogs in,” she explained, adding that their adoption fee also remains the lowest in the area. Every dog adopted by Mostly Mutts is spayed/neutered, checked for heartworm and Lyme, and comes with a month’s worth of any medication they might need, as well as preventative treatments.
“We do everything we can to make sure our dogs are healthy and very well taken care of,” Hill said, adding that once dogs are adopted, there is a trial period in which Mostly Mutts promises to take care of any medical needs that might arise.
COVID precautions will be taken at the yard sale. Customers are required to wear a mask. Hand sanitizer will be available, and they will be asked to follow a set pattern in and out of the yard sale to allow for social distancing.
The sale will include a variety of items, some older and some nearly new. While the sale will not include clothing, Hill said they still accept clothing donations, since they can receive funds through Community Aid bins.
Customers are asked to give donations in exchange for the items.
“We’re hoping that our great community support will continue with this yard sale,” said Gail Broome, volunteer corresponding secretary for Mostly Mutts. “It’s so important to us now, as so many of our fundraising events have been canceled or postponed. Care of the dogs has continued, regardless of that, and our costs have not gone done. Veterinary care is especially vital, as many of our dogs are older.”
Hill said they have been working to come with up with creative, contactless ways to keep the crucial funding coming in. This summer, they ran a Mid-Summer Mutt’s Raffle, and they are looking at possibly holding a Bingo fundraiser that people can play from their cars, as well as an online auction.
Their bills each month range from $4,000 to $5,000. In addition to not being able to hold their major fundraisers this year, the COVID pandemic also resulted in a drop in regular volunteers and the amount of monetary donations. The rescue also had to deal with storm damage recently, which they thankfully were able to get taken care of with insurance and the help of volunteers.
The organization was also hit with an unexpected burden of calls from people, returning to work following months of quarantine, asking Mostly Mutts to take their dogs who were dealing with separation anxiety.
Mostly Mutts was founded in 2004.
For more information, visit www.mostlymuttsonline.com.