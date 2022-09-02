SUNBURY — The art class a child takes today may turn out to provide unexpectedly useful skills in future, challenging situations.
The Arts Center of the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA, at 35 S. 5th St., Sunbury, is offering a variety of fall workshops geared to kids from age 4 through 18. Most classes run 4:15 to 5:15 p.m., with some 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Classes include Kid’s Clay, Inspired by Nature, Fun with Comics, Meditative Line Designs, Art with a Story, Acrylic Paint 101, Surrealist Portrait Collage, Art with a Story and Out of This World.
Mary Jo Cicero, director of the YMCA Arts Center, has enjoyed art, but as a child she felt like she couldn’t say she was an artist because she wasn’t “talented.” She has developed programs to encourage kids and adults to feel free to create.
“It’s a shame so many people think of art as only for people with talent. It’s not true,” she said. “We all have creativity within us.”
Art-making is important for children of all ages, said Emily Anmuth, instructor at the Arts Center. She will take over the director position when Cicero retires on Sept. 15. Both women love watching creativity blossom in their classes.
“For young children, art-making helps develop fine motor skills and eye/hand coordination,” Anmuth said. “It encourages communication and builds social-emotional and multisensory skills.”
“I don’t show them what we’re going to make,” Cicero said. “I show them what we’re going to use and say, ‘Show me what you can make.’”
“Open-ended art is as important as open-ended play, allowing children the time and space to learn about and explore different age-appropriate materials,” Anmuth agreed.
The Art Center is offering more classes for middle and high school age groups this year.
“Art-making for school-age students is important because it helps young people learn about the world around them through observation,” Anmuth said. “Art encourages creativity and learning how to problem solve.”
Problem-solving skills are essential for long-term success because they help people develop both critical and analytical thinking skills, she said.
“Problem-solving means: can you manage and find a solution for an unexpected event or situation? What kind of glue is best to use for vertical adhesion? What paint should be used for an outdoor mural? How do you prevent your clay sculpture from falling in on itself?” Anmuth said. “These are all opportunities for a young person to learn to think out of the box and problem-solve in real time. Through trial and error, followed by evaluation and adaptation, artists develop higher level problem-solving skills every time they create art.”
Cicero recalled a young man who stopped in recently to thank her for the skills he learned in her art classes. Now studying architecture, the man said the Arts Center classes made a difference in his life.
“My professors would compliment me on how I thought creatively,” he told Cicero. “I was instinctively problem-solving.”
In high school, art-making is a critical way for students to understand, interpret and express themselves, Anmuth said.
“As young people navigate the challenges of early adulthood, art offers them a safe space to explore their ideas about themselves and the world around them,” she said. “They can think about their own work and the work of their peers and create a sense of community. They learn to understand people and cultures through art’s historical lens.”
Art in high school also teaches students how to work with layout, composition, use of color and texture, and balance, Anmuth said.
“All of these skills will help them present their work for their lifetime,” she said, “both academically as well as professionally.”
“It feels good if you let yourself explore and make something,” Cicero said. “I love that moment when I get a kid who says, ‘I made that!’ Or an adult, too. They say, ‘I always wanted to do that. God, that was fun.’”
All are welcome at the Art Center regardless of membership. For more information, call 570-286-0818.
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com