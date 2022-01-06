Looking for something to do that the whole family can enjoy together? To open their Family Series for the 2022 season, the Community Theatre League (CTL) in Williamsport is presenting its production of the children’s play “What Happened After Once Upon a Time,” Friday and Saturday, Jan. 7-8 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 9 at 2 p.m., 100 West Third St.
“What Happened After Once Upon a Time” is directed by Nina White, Children’s Librarian at James V Brown Library in Williamsport. Currently residing in Williamsport, White received her BFA in acting from Ithaca College and spent many years working as an actress in New York City. Theater was her passion from elementary school, very much akin to the age of many of the children performing in “What Happened After Once Upon a Time.”
So what really happened after once upon a time? According to the Community Theatre League’s website, the play focuses on a substitute narrator who is called in on short notice to present stories from a stack of fairy tale books. But just as each tale begins its once upon a time, the main characters show up to interrupt and correct the newbie narrator’s telling of their story. As it turns out, these characters have the “real” story to tell. The chaos continues until the frustrated narrator finally breaks down, and it’s up to the characters to comfort the narrator and explain what really happened after once upon a time. The play was written by Alexi Alfieri.
White said “What Happened After Once Upon a Time” is a delightful story that is best described as a fractured fairytale.
“Many of the characters that we know and love from traditional fairy tales of our youth are not who we might remember them to be,” she said. “Stereotypes are dissolved, and we see them through a new lens, often a silly one.”
White said there were many compromises that needed to happen during the creative process considering the pandemic. It was a challenge for her to audition so many children in masks, and not be able to see their facial expressions.
“During auditions, we spent time storytelling, improvising, playing creative dramatic games, and script reading,” she said. “It was important to me to watch and observe how the children interacted together as a team, solving creative problems, and listening for vocal color and expression, and sharing creative space.”
It is White’s hope that this show will bring laughter and smiles to the children in the cast and the audience, considering many have not had the opportunities to gather and share a common experience since the pandemic.
“There is a flow of magnetic energy shared that is unlike any other,” she said. “Children, just like all of us, have missed this vital experience. To experience a moment in time together that cannot be duplicated and is unique at each and every performance is the bond and relationship between actor and audience. To provide this opportunity for others is a gift.”
CTL Executive Artistic Director Seth Sponhouse said he is proud of the program and its impact.
“For the last 45 years, CTL has been committed to offering quality opportunities to students of all ages to grow and learn from being on the stage. Our programs have lead the way for area students to be exposed to the arts, perform on stages across the area, and become some of the best local student theatre performers in the area. CTL has been and always be committed to not only offering the very best in entertainment but also theatrical education,” said Sponhouse. “Our SPROUTS (students performing for students) program is the best example of these commitments. Our young actors get the experience of working with a professional, amazing director and learn all of the valuable foundational lessons of performing.”
All audience members will be asked to be masked for the show. To make this show more special for children who attend, a few extra elements will be added.
“There will be a pre-show activity for kids to make a bookmark, a special gingerbread treat for a snack, and a fairytale book and activity basket that will be raffled off on Monday after the run of the show,” White said.
By building a creative and respectful space for their youth, White said this show has provided them a chance to heal and connect with others socially and emotionally.
“The show is much more than what you might see on the surface, as we have spent time sharing so much as a cast,” she said. “We have had a few kindness circles when others were sad or overwhelmed. They learned how to uplift each other, respect each other, and care for one another. It is my hope these moments will live on well after the weekend of the show.”