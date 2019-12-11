The Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet (CPYB) will present George Balanchine’s “The Nutcracker” at the Whitaker Center on Saturday and Sunday, and again on Dec. 21-22 at the Hershey Theatre.
As the clock chimes midnight, a brave young girl turns the tide in a battle between toy soldiers and mischievous mice, and a blizzard of ballerinas reveals a wonderful world of confection. The dancers of the CPYB, the only school in the world licensed to perform this production, bring this classic to life, offering a show for the whole family.
“CPYB’s George Balanchine’s ‘The Nutcracker’ has become a tradition for generations of family and friends to celebrate the holidays,” said Darla Hoover, artistic director and Balanchine Trust répétiteur. “Year after year, audiences are rediscovering the ballet’s many subtleties and finding new nuances. It’s thrilling to watch young children and adults alike become wonderfully engrossed in the happenings on stage.”
The stage elements are designed to capture imaginations and inspire rapt attention — a Christmas tree grows to staggering heights, a blizzard of dancers and falling snow sweep across the stage, Mother Ginger provides comedic interludes and the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier’s grand pas de deux offer memorable performances.
Maestro Stuart Malina will lead the Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra’s live performances of Tchaikovsky’s richly colorful score at the Dec. 21-22 Hershey Theatre performances.
Mowery, Marjie and Don Mowery, is the co-presenting sponsor of “The Nutcracker.”
Tickets for the Whitaker Center performance range between $25-$48. Those for the Hershey Theatre performances run between $30-$55. For tickets, visit CPYB.org/Season/Tickets.