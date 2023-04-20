From Staff Reports
The Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale (SVYC), an educational outreach program of the Susquehanna Valley Chorale (SVC), will present its spring concert on Sunday, April 23, at 3 p.m. at Sharon Lutheran Church, 120 S. Market St. in Selinsgrove.
Coleen Renshaw serves as SVYC director and Verlaine Shaw serves as the piano accompanist.
The concert features timeless spirituals and includes the following songs: Follow the Drinking Gourd, My Lord What a Morning, This Little Light of Mine, I’m Just a Poor Wayfaring Stranger, Walk Children Walk, Hush! Somebody’s Calling My Name, Deep River, Kumbaya and many others.
The SVYC hosts youth singers from grades 2-12. This spring, the SVYC features 16 young singers.
The Preparatory group includes Audra Folk of Beaver Springs, Maya Jusko of Lewisburg, Henry Lewis of Selinsgrove, Stella Foulds of Mifflinburg, McKinley Fassero of Lewisburg, Emma Straub of Selinsgrove, Nova Ulsh of Port Trevorton and Owen Ulsh of Port Trevorton. The Camerata group includes Nolan Jusko of Lewisburg, Ellie Schaeffer of Selinsgrove and Rowan White of Mifflinburg. The Valley Singers group includes Sarah Criswell of Mifflinburg, Madison Leininger of Selinsgrove, Katie Mebius of Lewisburg, Mathieu Strong of Hughesville and Nikolai Strong of Hughesville.
Soloists for the performance will include: Madison Leininger, Rowan White, Ellie Schaeffer, Nolan Jusko, Katie Mebius and Sarah Criswell.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students, 6 and under are free; tickets are available at SVCMusic.org, by calling 570-547-0455 or at the door.
The Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale has been in existence since 1993. This year, the SVYC was fortunate to receive a grant from the 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation to further the youth singing program.
For more information about the SVYC, visit SVCMusic.org.