On the heels of Veteran’s Day, the Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale will continue honoring servicemen and women with their annual fall concert, “A Veteran’s Day Salute”.
Sunday’s concert will feature the SVYC’s Preparatory group (grades 3-5), Camerata (middle school), and Valley Singers (high school).
According to director Coleen Renshaw, while each group learns and prepares music according to their ability and experience, all three will be performing together for some musical selections.
In total, 45 singers will be performing, with several featured as soloists. Verlaine Shaw will provide piano accompaniment.
For each concert, Renshaw said songs are chosen that “will stretch the singer’s knowledge and ability”.
This year, she said, “The music was chosen to honor our veterans and to follow the patriotic emphasis.”
Selections will include “A Tribute to Our Armed Services” and “America the Beautiful” by the entire choral ensemble; “Thank You Soldiers” and “This Land is Your Land” by the Preparatory Chorus; “In Flanders Fields,” “My Johnny’s a Soldier” and “When Johnny Comes Marching Home” by the Camerata Chorus; and “Blades of Grass and Pure White Stones” and “Where Have All the Flowers Gone?” by the Valley Singers.
“The singers are working hard to learn the music and to conquer the challenges of each piece,” Renshaw said.
One of those singers is Elise Zimmerman, a sixth-grader in the Selinsgrove Area School District, who has been involved in the chorale since second grade. She is now a member of the Camerata singers.
Not only does she thoroughly enjoy singing and performing a variety of music, Zimmerman said being a part of the group “makes me a better singer.”
That growth does not happen alone.
“I like being able to work with other singers who appreciate music as much as I do,” she said.
According to Renshaw, the singers come from Snyder, Northumberland, Union and Montour counties, and range in age from 8 to 17.
“Our goal is to inspire a love of great choral singing,” she said, adding that she encourages people to come out to the concert to support the students as they share their talent.
Since 1993, the SVYC has served as an educational outreach of the Susquehanna Valley Chorale.
The SVYC will be the special guests during the Susquehanna Valley Chorale’s Candlelight Christmas concert Dec. 14 and 15 at Zion Lutheran Church in Sunbury.