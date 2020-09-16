BEAVER SPRINGS — Along with the sugary funnel cakes, smoky tractor pulls and whirling carnival rides, something else quietly occurs at a county fair: children’s agricultural projects that teach kids the values of hard work, commitment and education. This, as much as anything, is what led fair directors to go ahead with the event this year.
The Beaver Community Fair runs Saturday through Saturday at the fairgrounds where Routes 522 and 235 meet. Parking is free, and admission is $4 daily, $15 for a weekly pass and $5 for a nightly ride band. Rides are open 6 to 10 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 3 to 10 p.m. on Saturday.
“I grew up showing dairy cows and want to make sure it goes on for as long as we can hold on,” said Levi Aurand, president of the Beaver Community Fair Association, talking about the importance of the fair. “We have a very dedicated board. Everybody’s there for the same reason, to provide opportunities for the youth of tomorrow.”
Showing animals at the fair taught Aurand to be responsible for his livestock.
“I think it builds a well-rounded youth,” he said.
With that in mind, he and the fair association members opted to open the fair this year with precautions to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. Extra hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the fairgrounds, exhibit entries will be sanitized as they come in and masks and social distancing will be recommended. Although “the full gamut of rides” won’t be available, the ones that are will be those that can be easily sanitized.
To help maintain social distancing, Youth entries are limited this year to Snyder County residents.
“We’re very fortunate. We have a lot of kids that show here from different counties,” Aurand said. “Sometimes it gets a little crowded, so limiting the number of counties was a fair way to limit space at the fair.”
Fair associates are trying to space vendors in the commercial buildings and will post signs to encourage people to walk in one direction.
“It’s been more of a challenge this year, but we’re doing as much as we can to make it as normal as possible,” Aurand said.
The Fair Queen Pageant takes place next September 26, at 2 p.m. The queen promotes the fair by joining in local parades, talking to school groups and attending the annual fair convention in Hershey, said Crystal Glass, fair manager.
This year’s contestants are Allison Snook, 18, of McClure, daughter of John and Alana Snook; Jenna Snook, 17, also of McClure, daughter of Trent and Rebecca Snook; and Makena Jordon, 16, of Middleburg, daughter of Mike and Trisha Jordon.
There will be no 4-H exhibits this year because the 4-H groups were unable to hold meetings due to COVID-19, said Carol Hoffman, livestock manager. Youth livestock shows, however, will go on as planned.
“The kids had already purchased their project animals and raised them,” Hoffman said.
Like Aurand, she appreciates how the Beaver Community Fair helped her as she was growing up and hopes to continue it for kids today.
“I was given that chance,” Hoffman said. “It taught me responsibility. My daughter will tell you it taught her responsibility. The kids are caring for their animals, keeping the records. It’s a business for them. It’s an agricultural enterprise.”
Something unique to Beaver Community Fair is the Tug of War, an event that draws teams of anywhere from four to 15 people, depending on the interest level each year.
“It’s fun at the time,” Aurand said with a laugh. “Then you wake up really aching the next morning.”
The Beaver Community Fair gives people a glimpse into the farming community, showcasing agriculture at its best, Hoffman said.
Glass pointed out the fair’s famous pork sandwiches as well as the chance to enjoy live musical entertainment, a variety of food, tractor pulls and livestock exhibits — all the things that a healthy agriculture provides.
“We need to keep it alive,” she said of agriculture, “because if we don’t have it, we aren’t going to eat.”
“We have a full list of entertainment, livestock shows and vendors,” Aurand said. “We’re excited to see everybody come out and enjoy the fair.”
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com.