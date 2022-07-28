The Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale (SVYC), an educational outreach program of the Susquehanna Valley Chorale, will host a Youth Singers Jamboree on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Regional Engagement Center (R.E.C.), 429 Eighth St. in Selinsgrove.
The workshop is open to youth in grades 3 through 12 who enjoy singing, making music with friends and meeting new friends.
Activities will include Yoga for Singers with special guest Johanna Kodlick; Rhythm in vocal music; Looping with vocal music with special guest Devin Flynt, and Improvisation in singing.
Lunch and snacks will be provided.
The cost of the workshop is $10 and is payable upon entry. Registration by Aug. 1 is required. To sign up for this musical day, contact Workshop Director Coleen Renshaw at 570-765-0637 or coleenrenshaw@gmail.com.