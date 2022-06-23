SHAMOKIN — Watch for the outrigger canoe, the magic fishhook, the huge hawk and other eye-catching props that will transport audiences to a sunny, tropical climate.
The Anne Miles Youth Theatre will present Disney’s “Moana JR.” on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. in the auditorium of the Northumberland County Career and Arts Center on 2 E Arch St., Shamokin.
A 60-minute musical adaptation of the 2016 Disney animated film, “Moana JR.” features all the beloved songs from the film, written by Tony, Grammy, Emmy, and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foa’i, and Mark Mancina, including “How Far I’ll Go,” “Shiny” and “You’re Welcome.”
It tells the story of the lead character, Moana (Moe-WAH-nah), as she sails across the Pacific with the legendary demigod Maui, a sort of guardian angel, to save her village and learn to harness the power that lies within.
Celebrating the rich history of Oceania and based on the beliefs and cultures of the people of the Pacific Islands, Moana was developed in collaboration with a group of anthropologists, cultural practitioners, historians, linguists and choreographers from the Pacific Islands.
The production staff includes Sharon Styer, director; Lauren Zimmerman, choreographer; Kevin Styer, technical director; and Hailey Cooper, assistant to the director.
Sharon Styer noted that the actors, ranging in age from 7 to 18, showed commitment to the rehearsals that started just as school was letting out for the summer.
“The kids are having a blast,” she said. “We’re quite happy with it at this point.”
With so much of the show taking place “on the water,” Kevin Styer had to find specific props, including the huge hawk’s wings for when Maui transforms into a hawk. Fortunately, he quipped, he “knows some people.”
“We actually borrowed things from Kids’ Theatre Experience, in Middleburg,” he said of the group that produced “Moana JR.” last summer. “It’s the tradition among theater groups to help each other. A lot of costumes were also loaned from Kids’ Theatre Experience.”
“We are so grateful to them for loaning us things,” Sharon Styer said.
The cast includes Alaina Glowatski as Moana, Garrett Kitchen as Maui, Lenny Machesic as Chief Ancestor 1, Bennet Elio as Chief Ancestor 2, Abbi Long as Chief Ancestor 3, Hannah Yucha as Gramma Tala, Trevor Taylor as Chief Tui, Hannah Bashore as Sina, Ronin Elio as Hei Hei, Ben Laubach as Pua, Fox Laubach as Tomatoa, Bennet Elio as Left Claw, Lenny Machesic as Right Claw and Arianna Jovel-Martinez as Te Ka and Ti Fiti.
Ensemble members include Jayden Duganitz, Delilah Foulds, Ayden Neumeister, Abby Lowry, Ava Skavery, Neveahla Rodriguez and McKenna Zimmerman.
The technical crew includes Thomas Kleman, lighting; Blake Harris, spot light; Aaron Tinnin, curtain; and Kevin Styer and Hailey Cooper, sound.
“It’s a very entertaining show, with great voices and a great cast,” Kevin Styer said, adding that it makes for a nice evening out. “It’s great to see kids from age 7 to 18 coming together and working as a community.”
“If you’ve seen the Disney film, there are songs that are so familiar,” Sharon Styer said. “It’s just a really good show.”
Tickets will be sold at the door on the nights of the performances. General admission is $8, and tickets for children 12 and under are $5.
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com