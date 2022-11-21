MILTON — Those interested in serving on the Milton Area School Board are asked to submit their applications by 1 p.m. Dec. 2.
The board accepted the resignation of Director Kenneth Snyder, school board member of Area I, at last week's public meeting. His term was set to expire in 2023.
Applicants must live in Milton's first, second or third ward. They must have been a district resident for more than one year and be over the age of 18.
Applicants must apply in writing in person or by filling out the form on the district's website.