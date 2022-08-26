April Lynn VanKirk passed away peacefully at her home in Allentown.
She was born April 1, 1979, in Williamsport, a daughter of Terry Sr. and Jean VanKirk, of Sunbury.
She was a CNA and loved spending time with her family and friends. April was always smiling.
Surviving in addition to her parents are a brother, Terry L. VanKirk Jr.; two nieces, Victoria and Emma Vankirk; a nephew, Terry VanKirk III, all of Sunbury. Also, many aunts, uncles and cousins.
There will be no services.
Instead of flowers, donations to the family to help defray expenses would be appreciated.