Two of the three people law enforcement said were responsible for the death of 3-year-old Arabella Parker in 2019 were found guilty this year.
In April, Christy Willis, 52, of Sunbury, was convicted of lying to authorities, about her knowledge of the beating. In November, her son Jahrid Burgess, 21, of Trevorton, was convicted of third-degree murder for beating the child resulting in her death.
Burgess was convicted after a three-day trial led by District Attorney Tony Matulewicz, who proved to a jury that Burgess was responsible for beating Arabella so badly that part of her brain needed to be removed after an Oct. 10, 2019 incident in Trevorton.
Willis, who is Burgess’ mother, was convicted in April after Matulewicz proved to a jury the woman waited to call 911 and lied to authorities about her knowledge of what happened during the incident that saw Burgess toss the child onto a foam sofa and hit her head causing severe injury, according to police.
Arabella’s mother, Samantha Delcamp, 25, of Trevorton, is scheduled to go trial as an accomplice to the murder after Matulewicz said the woman knew there was abuse happening and she never reported it.
Jury selection is scheduled for February.
Delcamp, Burgess and Willis, were all charged by trooper Brian Siebert after Siebert said Delcamp knew about Arabella’s abuse and did nothing to prevent it.
Delcamp is charged as an accomplice.
Burgess claimed during his trial that Delcamp also struck the child and that she was not taking responsibility for her part in the child’s death.
Burgess is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 4 at 10 a.m.