SUNBURY — Nearly six months after a jury found Jahrid Burgess guilty of third-degree murder in the death of 3-year-old Arabella Parker, the child’s mother will appear in court this week for her own trial.
Samantha Delcamp, 26, of Trevorton, is accused of being an accomplice to the murder of her child. State police said Parker was beaten so badly that part of her brain was removed after an October 2019 incident in the then couple’s home in Trevorton. Parker died a few weeks later.
Delcamp’s attorney Michael O’Donnell will face off with Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz. The DA has repeatedly said he would not offer Delcamp any plea deals even though she testified against Burgess, 22, last fall. He was sentenced to 24-50 years in January.
The trial is expected to be a replica of the Burgess trial as Northumberland County’s Children & Youth agencies caseworkers and supervisors are set to testify.
Former Northumberland County Children and Youth caseworker Brittany Kendrick testified during the Burgess trial she visited with Arabella on the afternoon of October 10, 2019, the day Burgess was deemed to have delivered the fatal blow to Arabella by throwing her onto a foam sofa causing the child to strike her head and suffer severe head trauma, according to arresting state trooper Brian Siebert and testimony during the three-day Burgess trial.
Kendrick, called as a witness by Burgess’ defense attorney Richard Feudale, said she never checked Arabella for marks, and that the child had no visible limitations.
Her testimony contradicted that of Geisinger Medical Center doctor, Paul Bellino, who said the child had up to 44 injuries, some that were weeks old and healing. Bellino also testified the child would have been in pain and would have had limited movement ability.
The second Children and Youth employee to testify was a current supervisor in the department, Tracy Guinther. Guinther said she reviewed reports by the caseworker and that claims of abuse were “unfounded.”
Also expected to testify is Dr. Alejandro Bugarini, who operated on Arabella’s brain. Bugarini testified previously that every second mattered in trying to save Arabella’s life.
Burgess testified on his own behalf and blamed Delcamp for her part in the death. Delcamp said she was a beaten woman and feared for her life and could not leave Burgess.
Delcamp said Burgess would hit her and Arabella, pour soda on them, and make them march down a hallway if they didn’t obey his orders.
Through her attorney, Delcamp has filed several motions in the previous years leading up to the trial asking the court to consider her “battered woman syndrome” in the case.
Arresting trooper Brian Siebert said Delcamp knew about the abuse and did not stop it or report it to authorities.
Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor, who will preside over the Delcamp trial, sentenced Burgess in January to 24 to 50 years in state prison.
Arabella’s aunt, Mandy Kegler, of Sunbury, and the child’s half-sister, Amanda Parker, 21, of Watsontown, say they both pleaded with Children and Youth officials to “listen to families” and that they were both also stunned by the testimony of the agency officials during the Burgess trial.
Kegler gained legal custody of the child after Arabella was beaten by Burgess. The child was in a coma and eventually died from her injuries more than a month later.
Last in courtState police said Burgess, his mother, Christy Willis, 52, of Sunbury, and Delcamp, 25, of Trevorton waited 49 minutes before calling for help for Arabella.
Willis was charged with lying to authorities after she backed up a story told by Burgess that when they finally made the call they told first responders Arabella had a seizure.
Willis was sentenced to up to 17 years in state prison, the maximum sentence allowed, for providing false and misleading statements to police.
It is not known if Delcamp will take the stand in her own defense but in the Burgess and Willis trial, she testified Burgess would make her remain in an attic when they lived in Sunbury when Children and Youth officials arrived.
During testimony in Willis’ trial, it was alleged Burgess would use his mother’s vehicle to drive around so they could avoid county officials. Delcamp testified Burgess told her if officials saw Arabella, they would take her.
Jury selection is set to begin at 9:15 a.m. Monday and opening statements in the trial will begin Tuesday at 9:15 a.m.
The trial is scheduled for three days.