SUNBURY — Samantha Delcamp, charged as an accomplice in the death of her 3-year-old daughter, will remain in jail after a Northumberland County judge made a decision in less than three minutes during a motion hearing Tuesday.
President Judge Charles Saylor denied Delcamp's request through her attorney, public defender Michael O'Donnell. Delcamp appeared by video but did not speak during the proceedings.
Saylor said he couldn't grant the request by law because anyone charged with a capital crime or faces the possibility of being sentenced to life in prison for a crime is not allowed bail.
Delcamp, 25, of Trevorton, claims her ex-boyfriend and co-defendant Jahrid Burgess, 21, of Trevorton, abused her, which caused her to lie to police, and not report abuse on her daughter, Arabella Parker, 3, according to her own testimony during court appearances. Delcamp said she did not call authorities after an Oct. 10, 2019, incident that left Arabella beaten so badly doctors had to remove part of her brain.
Arabella remained in critical condition until she died of her injuries on Nov. 22.
O'Donnell told Saylor Delcamp has been testifying against her co-defendants, Burgess, and his mother Christy Willis, who was found guilty in less than an hour by a jury in April of lying to authorities about her knowledge of what happened to Arabella.
O'Donnell said Delcamp would follow any bail conditions and show up at all court appearances.
Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz only said he agreed with the court that bail is not an option for Delcamp.
Matulewicz has stated there are no deals being made with Delcamp and she is testifying on her own. Matulewicz said Delcamp will testify at Burgess’s trial and that the district attorney’s office has not made any offers to Delcamp in exchange for testimony.
Matulewicz said his office is ready to go to trial on both Delcamp’s case and Burgess’s case. O’Donnell said he wants to wait for trial on Delcamp until after the Burgess case is concluded.