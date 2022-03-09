Arabelle J. Derk, 92, of Shamokin (Hunter Station), passed away Monday, March 7, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was born in Hunter Station on June 23, 1929, a daughter of the late Alvin and Flossie (Heim) Long. Arabelle was married on Aug. 2, 1958, to Robert W. Derk who preceded her in death on March 26, 1980.
She was a 1947 graduate of Trevorton High School. Arabelle worked as a seamstress at The Dalmatia Blouse Factory. She was a life-long member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Hunter Station, where she sang in the church choir.
Arabelle enjoyed Sunday gatherings at the Howerter’s, search a word, jigsaw puzzles, UNO, Rummy Cube, Parcheesi and playing cards.
Surviving are six nieces and three nephews.
She was preceded in death by three brothers, Melvin, Ray and Emory Long; and two sisters, Alma Rebuck and Arlene Howerter.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, March 12, at 11 a.m. in Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Hunter Station, State Route 225, Shamokin, with Pastor Michael Jarrett officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Arabelle’s memory to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 5933 State Route 225, Shamokin, PA 17872.
The Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton, is in charge of arrangements.