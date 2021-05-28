The Daily Item
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Sara Arbogast grabbed a ninth-place finish Friday in the 400-meter dash at the NCAA Division III track and field meet.
Arbogast, a senior at Susquehanna and a Selinsgrove graduate, finished third in her heat and ninth overall in a school-record time of 56.63 seconds.
She entered the meet with the 13th-best qualifying time in the 19-runner field. Arbogast missed making the finals by 0.1 seconds as the final time to advance was 56.53.
Arbogast will compete in the triple jump today.
Another Selinsgrove graduate, Brody Beiler, reached today’s 800 final by placing fourth in his heat Friday.
Beiler — a graduate student at Messiah — recorded splits of 55.26 and 57.14 to clinch the sixth-best time amongst all contestants.
Sticking in the back of the pack for the first 500 meters, Beiler used a kick in the second half of the race to place himself fourth in his heat, finishing in 1:52.41.