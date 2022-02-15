Archie S. Varone, 61, Milton Feb 15, 2022 9 hrs ago Archie S. Varone, 61, of Milton, passed away Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. A full obituary is available at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com. Tags Archie S. Varone Obituary Evangelical Community Hospital Convenience Service Pass Away Trending Video COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes Now Hiring Shop Local This Week's Circulars Daily Item Reprints