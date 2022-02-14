Archie William Sheaffer, 61, of Port Trevorton, went to be with his Lord Jesus on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at his home.
He was born Feb. 29, 1960, in Sunbury, a son of the late Archie H. and Grace M. (Smith) Sheaffer.
Archie was formerly employed by Shaffer Trucking, Locust Grove Excavating, Englehart Trucking, and Gutelius Excavating Inc.
He was a lifetime member of the Oriental Valley Sportsman’s Association, a member of American Legion Post 594 in Middletown, Hunter’s Valley Sportsman’s Association, and Loyal Order of the Moose 1173.
In addition to his fiancé, Coreen Basom, Archie is survived by one sister, Edna Reinard (fiancé Fred Feaster) of Mount Pleasant Mills; one stepson, Justin Snyder (Amy); and two granddaughters, Madison and Leah Snyder.
Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 19, at the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove, followed by the funeral service at noon with Pastor Shawn Mclain officiating.
Burial will be at the discretion of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to honor Archie’s memory may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.