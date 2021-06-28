Ardiss Joann Karpinski, 86, of Morris, Pa., and North Hutchinson Island, Fla., passed away Friday, June 25, 2021, at her home in Morris.
She was born April 1, 1935, in Sunbury, Pa., a daughter of Fred and Ethel (Saxon) Long. Ardiss was married to the late Clem Karpinski.
She owned Studio Floral Shop and was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Sunbury.
She was a member of Faith Presbyterian Church in Cape Coral, Fla.
Ardiss was the past Grand Royal Matron Order of the Amaranth, volunteered for Sunbury Community Hospital for decades, as well as many other community based organizations.
Ardiss is survived by her sons, Steve Karpinski and wife Deb of Lithia, Fla. and Northumberland, Pa., and Scott Karpinski and wife Betsy of Winfield, Pa.; a daughter, Kim Stephanic and husband Malcolm of Morris and North Hutchinson Island, Fla.; five grandchildren, Bryan (Erin) Karpinski, Paul (Nancy) Karpinski, Daniel (Tamara) Karpinski, Maggie Karpinski, and Stevee Jo (Taylor) Karpinski; four step-grandchildren, Jacki (Brian) Cunningham, Jennifer (Toby) Long, Jodie Kremer, and Tyler Scherer; seven great-grandchildren, Cameron, Leighton, Maddison, Rosalie, Tenley, Annabelle, and Ryley; six step-great-grandchildren, Caitlin, Owen, Trey, Hanna, Sarah, and Isabella; and a sister, Pat (Bob) Brouse of Sunbury, and their children, Mike, Matt, and Mark.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
A private celebration of a life will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions can be made to a charity of one’s choice. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, Pa., is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com