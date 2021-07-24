LEWISBURG — Des Tarr walked onto the Ard’s Farm property Friday night and promptly strung a necklace of pretzels around her neck before visiting several breweries on the site.
Under a blue sky, a barn as a backdrop and barnyard animals grazing nearby, 350 patrons enjoyed beverages from fout breweries and a distillery, food offered by Ard’s and music provided by Alan Combs, of Bloomsburg, at the first Blues and Brews Festival.
Ard’s marketing manager Rachael Murphy said they wanted to feature some of the region’s locally-brewed beer.
“We’ve been doing a very successful wine tasting event in September for at least 15 years and we wanted to share the great breweries we have in the area,” said Murphy, who handed out mugs and pretzels on a string to each ticket-holder.
The event quickly sold out of the first 300 tickets, so 50 more were added and also sold out, she said.
“It’s great just getting outside and being social,” said Tarr, who came with a friend, Rebecca Phillips, and her mother, Teresa Stoker, all of Selinsgrove.
“I’ll make sure they get home and I’ll have fun with them,” said Stoker, the designated driver.
Joan Bechdel, of Howard, in Centre County, was drawn to the event with her college-aged daughter and her friends.
“We’ve been here for other events and really like it,” she said.
Murphy said Ard’s had hoped to provide a “relaxed, laid-back event” and Steve and Meagan Mebius, of Lewisburg, said they achieved it as they lolled in their lawn chairs with a small table between them.
“I like the music and this is a nice, relaxing environment,” Steve Mebius said.
Wearing specially-made tie-dye shirts, Dawn Ritter, of Selinsgrove, and several members were a little rowdier as they watched relative Howie Ritter throw several axes — even once landing a bullseye — at The Hatchet House mobile unit.
“People just love throwing things,” said Ivy Lunt who kept score of the hatchet-throwing customers vying for a chance to win a T-shirt and $50.
The breweries at the event were Shy Bear, of Lewistown; New Trail Brewing Company and Nomad Distilling Co., both of Williamsport; Axemann Brewery, of Bellefonte and Hidden Stories Brewing Company, of Millerstown.