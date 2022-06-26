A young congregant sheepishly raised his hand for a prayer request. Given the microphone, he was having an unusually hard time verbalizing what he wanted to say. Finally, and very plainly, he said, “I am having a difficult time with ‘empathy fatigue.’” I believe most of us who heard that request, let out a sigh of relief, as if to say, someone finally said it! and it may have helped many to realize we are not alone — another benefit of community.
With the news constantly filled with shootings, political arguments, cultural riots, war, inflation, not to mention seeing first-hand how people are struggling to put food on the table or make ends meet, it seems our desire to be understanding and compassionate sometimes out-spends our emotional bank account. And, to top it off, as someone else put it, when discussing “empathy fatigue,” the needs are not going to subside. There is no proverbial switch to flip and life returns to a “normal state,” whatever that may be. So, the question becomes: Do we have it within us to dig a bit deeper, be a little more empathetic?
I have always disliked the phrase; ‘God will never give you more than you can handle.’ As I struggle with believing a loving God doles out situations to test us. Instead, I believe maybe God will never leave us alone to handle any situation without love and support around us. We may just really need to be open to God’s presence with us, through others, during each storm and situation in a “better together” model. But that takes work when the places we consider safe spaces become targets of evil, including churches, schools, and grocery stores.
Our empathetic heart is one way I believe we become deeply connected to one another in the way in which God created and Jesus intended to teach in his living. Yet, how do we nurture and grow in empathy without burn-out in times like this? Coming out of the pandemic is not as easy as many expected, flipping the switch and we are back, in some “all’s clear” moment. There are new norms for us, instead of returning to the familiar we sometimes long for so much, it is difficult to see new possibilities or even a way forward. Sometimes we just want to silo ourselves and our immediate families. While that can feel good for a bit and sometimes is needed, I think Christ taught us something more, something to truly feed and nourish our emotional well-being.
Jesus was certainly asked to be empathetic to multitudes of people, even those whom he knew would eventually betray him. Maybe he too had empathy fatigue and that is why he needed space, place, and time to possibly recharge. He was, after all, human in these moments of the Gospel we have.
For years in our culture, Summer has offered a time of rest, renewal, vacation, time away, and all those are good, I believe. Yet, does it not come down to being a caretaker of your heart and soul all year long? Does it not come down to recognizing the empathetic fatigue this young family man was speaking of and once recognized, seeking to take some type of corrective behavioral action. Maybe talk to friends, take a walk, set aside a portion to your day to sit in silence or just be. Or in our faith tradition, make time to be open to a conversation with our very Creator we long to serve. We can’t define the answer for what others need to do in times of fatigue, however we can offer ways and safe spaces to recharge and words of encouragement for one another. We can come together in supportive community.
What are you doing for yourself to recharge and refresh during these days of need? Whatever it is, do it, or start doing it and then be ready to roll-up your sleeves and join your community in helping one another.
Peace be with us all.
Pastor Timothy Hogan-Palazzo is pastor at Saint Paul’s Community United Church of Christ. Email him at pastortim@spuccwm.org