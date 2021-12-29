During this challenging time of the world’s history, I have gratefully stumbled upon another human being who has been able to put into words those which perfectly express my feelings and thoughts, fostering my inspirations and hopes. On the cusp of a new year, I would like to share the following:
Henry Van Dyke wrote this:
“Are you willing to forget what you have done for other people and to remember what other people have done for you; to ignore what the world owes you, and to think what you owe the world; to put your rights in the background, and your duties in the middle distance, and your chances to do a little more than your duty in the foreground; to own that probably the only good reason for your existence is not what you are going to get out of life, but what you are going to give to life; to close your book of complaints against the management of the universe, and look around you for a place where you can sow a few seeds of happiness — are you willing to do these things even for a day? Then you can keep Christmas.”
Sharon Jeffers,
Mifflinburg