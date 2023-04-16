Eid al-Fitr and Eid ul-Adha are two holidays in Islam that celebrate endings — joyous endings. Eid al-Fitr celebrates the ending of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting, spiritual reflection, and charity, while Eid ul-Adha celebrates the ending of the Hajj (pilgrimage) rites.
There is a report from Islamic scripture that the Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings of God upon him) arrived in Medina (current-day Saudi Arabia) where the people had been celebrating for two days. He turned to his companion for clarification. He was informed that they were festivals celebrated from the time of pre-Islam. The Prophet replied: “Verily, God has replaced these two days with two better days: Eid ul-Adha and Eid al-Fitr.” (Sunan Abi Dawud)
Ramadan is the ninth month of the Arabic or “Hijri” calendar. The Hijri has 12 months like the Gregorian calendar. Ramadan’s end is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon, or “hilal,” which determines the start and stop of all Islamic months. The 10th month of the calendar is Shawwal. Eid al-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, which should correlate to Friday, April 21 this year.
The Eids aren’t public holidays in America, but they are in Muslim-populated countries where businesses and schools close, and many people plan vacations during this time.
Eid day is celebrated in different ways around the world. Generally, when a Muslim wakes on Eid day, he prays the obligatory morning prayer called Fajr. He eats an odd number of dates, raisins, or such and then takes a ritual bath called “ghusl.”
He dresses for the Eid prayer in his best, clean clothes. Many Muslims like to buy new clothes, but it’s not necessary. The goal is to look one’s very best because Eid is a joyous day much like going to church on Easter Sunday or Christmas Day! Little girls can be seen on Eid day showing off their colorful Cinderella-type dresses, and the small boys, not to be outdone, sport their suits and ties, or some wear traditional clothing from their heritage.
When everyone is ready, the family will head off to the mosque for the community Eid prayer. Weather permitting, sometimes Eid prayer is held outside, in parks or other open spaces as was done in the time of the Prophet.
Before the Eid prayer begins, Muslims donate to a special obligatory charity called “zakat-ul-Fitr,” or “fitrana,” which is due for every Muslim in the household regardless of age or gender. Some Muslims believe this charity, which is given only to needy Muslims, should be given in food and not money. No matter how it’s given, it’s the responsibility of the male head of the household to distribute it before the Eid prayer begins.
After the Eid prayer, everyone greets each other with smiles, hugs, and a variety of congratulatory responses like “Eid Mubarak!” (Blessed Eid!) Then it’s time to celebrate. Everyone heads off to the community Eid “feast,” which is sometimes catered, or is sometimes a potluck.
Decorated tables are set out with gift bags, candy, and popcorn balls for the children. Adults also coordinate games and prizes for them.
As Eid day winds down, people return home. Others visit each other’s homes, or travel to relatives and friends in other towns.
S. E. (Sr. Safiyyah) Jihad Levine is a Muslim Chaplain, and a teacher at the Sunbury Islamic Center Sunday School. She is also Director of Project Hurriyyah, a volunteer project that assists Muslim girls and women who are involved in the criminal justice system.