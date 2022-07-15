Arla M. Buss, 79, of New Berlin, passed away at her home.
She was born Jan. 3, 1943, in Middlecreek Township, Snyder County, a daughter of the late Warren “Puss” and Dorothy (Shambach) Dunkelberger.
She was employed at Middleburg Weaving, Sunbury Textile Mills, Groce Silk Mill in Selinsgrove and retired as a certified nursing assistant at Kramm Nursing Home in Milton.
She was a member of St. Paul’s “Erdley’s” Lutheran Church, Middleburg. Arla loved to quilt and made many over her lifetime. She also enjoyed cooking and canning, attending family get-togethers and never missed butchering. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the joy of her life.
Surviving are two sons, Keith S. Buss of Middleburg and Ricky L. (Sue) Buss of Winfield; three grandchildren, Zachary (Tammi) Buss, Zebulon (Andrea) Buss, and Zane (Dalton) Buss; six great-grandchildren, Canton, Bailey, Myron, Arla, Keaira and Connor; three sisters-in-law, Ada and Judith Dunkelberger and Pat Snyder; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by four brothers, Donald, Carl, Marvin and Robert Dunkelberger; two sisters, Catherine Kline and one in infancy; and her long-time companion, Robert Taylor.
A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, July 18, at St. Paul’s “Erdley’s” Lutheran Church, Middleburg, followed by the funeral at 11 with Vicar Amy Shuck officiating.
Burial will be in the adjoining cemetery.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.