Arla M. Lynch, 90, of Mifflinburg, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Rolling Hills manor where she was a resident for several years.
Born on Aug. 21, 1931, in Mifflinburg, a daughter of the late LeRoy A. and Hattie R. (Sanders) Lynch.
She was a graduate of Lewisburg High School Class of 1950.
Arla worked as a secretary for most of her life and retired from the Internal Revenue Service, Long Island, N.Y.
She is survived by a brother, Robert K. Lynch of Mifflinburg, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by following siblings: Raymond, Myron (Orvis), Roe, Ronald and Helen.
In keeping with her wishes, no services will be held.
Interment will be Forest Hill Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut Street, Mifflinburg.