Arla Mae Sechman, 96, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at her home.
On May 25, 1946, she married Murray William Sechman, who preceded her on March 19, 1991.
Arla was born July 28, 1926, in Penn Township, Snyder County, a daughter of the late Harry Percival and Olive Mae (Kratzer) Smith. She attended Hill End School and graduated from Selinsgrove High School in 1945.
Arla was formerly employed at Champ Hats, and retired after 42 years from Ott Packaging.
She was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Kratzerville. Arla enjoyed making quilts, crocheting, cooking, and was a faithful Bible reader.
She is survived by her two children, Harry E. (Nancy) Sechman of Massachusetts, and Renda (Don) Shively of Millmont; four grandchildren, Michael Shively, Nicholas (Lindsay) Shively, Eric (Samantha) Sechman, and Kerri Lynn (William) Grenache; nine great-grandchildren, Jenna Shively, Connor and Tyler Shively, Samuel, Ronald, and Adrian Sechman, William, Rose, and Declan Grenache; a great-great-granddaughter, Bailey Mae Derr; and many nieces and nephews.
Arla was preceded in death by two brothers, Carson Smith and George Griner; and a sister, Miriam Kleckner.
A viewing will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m. at the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove, with Rev. Ricky Philips, Chaplain of Evangelical Hospice officiating.
Burial will be in Salem Lutheran Cemetery, Selinsgrove.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Arla to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 4298 Route 204, Selinsgrove, PA 17870 or to Hospice of Evangelical, 235 Hospital Dr., Lewisburg, PA 17837.