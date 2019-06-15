Arlene A. Bickel, 82, Reedsville

Arlene A. “Liz” Bickel, 82, of Reedsville, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019, at her home.
Born on March 7, 1937, in McClure, she was a daughter of the late Jay L. and Hattie V. (Knepp) Snook.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward W. Bickel Sr., who passed in December of 2013; four brothers, Orval, Aurie, Otis, and Dale Snook; and two sisters, Geraldine Brininger and Jean Boonie.
She is survived by children, Audrey A. Bickel, of Locust Grove and Edward W. Bickel Jr. and companion Kelly Crawford, of Reedsville; three grandchildren, Jarrett R., Kimberly A., and Kelly Jo Bickel; siblings, Dennis Snook and wife Judy, of McClure, Edna Baker, of Beaver Springs, and Myrtle Arnold, of Lewistown.
She was a member of Grove Memorial Church.
Liz enjoyed listening to music and singing along to songs, putting puzzles together, motorcycle rides in her younger years with her late husband, baking, and gardening.
She was a very giving person who would do anything for anyone. Liz took care of her daughter her whole life. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
A viewing will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, at Hoenstine Funeral Home, 75 Logan St., Lewistown, followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m. with Rev. Charles Brown officiating.
Interment will take place in Church Hill Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Morgan Narehood RN, from the family hospice part of UPMC, for the excellent care, support and compassion given to the family every day.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Arlene’s memory may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 321 Norristown Rd., Suite 260, Ambier, PA 19002
Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.hellerhoenstinefuneralhome.com