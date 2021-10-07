Arlene B. Deppen, 92, of Williamsport, unexpectedly passed away Wednesday morning, Oct. 5, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. Prior to her death, she had been an independent resident living at The Williamsport Home.
Arlene was born Sept. 22, 1929, the daughter of the late Gordon and Helen Chamberlain.
She was married to Dean Albert Deppen on June 25, 1950. Arlene was a devoted wife to Dean who passed away in May of 2011, and a loving mother to one son, Carl Eugene Deppen, who also preceded her in death.
She is survived by two grandsons, Marlin James Deppen and Lee Maxwell Deppen, both currently residing in Washington State.
Arlene was also a faithful member of St. Paul’s Christian Church of Cogan Station.
There are no services planned at this time.
Arrangements are by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.