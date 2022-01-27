Arlene D. McErn, 90, of Montoursville, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at the Gatehouse.
She was born May 5, 1931.
Arlene was preceded by her parents, Leroy and Anna Berry; a sister, Deloris Deihl; a brother, Donald Berry; and her son, R. Michael McErn.
She is survived by her son, William “Skip” (Sally) of Northumberland; her daughter, Wanda (Byron) Shaffer; her granddaughters, Leona Miller and Tracilynn McErn of Montoursville; her grandson, Christopher Green of Allentown; great-grandson, Joesph McErn of Montoursville; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
As requested by the family, any donations may be made to the Gatehouse, 1100 Grampian Blvd, Williamsport, PA 17701, in her name.
Arrangements are being handled by Spitler Funeral Home.