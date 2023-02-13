Arlene F. Ellinger, 81, of Lewistown, peacefully passed away Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family.
Born March 28, 1941, in McClure, she was a daughter of the late James and Rosaline (Will) Soles.
She is survived by her children, Rodney Ellinger, of Maitland, Sheila Salyer, of North Carolina, and Brett Ellinger and wife Becky, of Maitland; grandchildren, Caitlin, Logan, and John Ellinger, Dalton Salyer, and Micah and Jacob Ellinger; great-grandchildren, Audrianna Duvall, and Isabella Ellinger; and siblings, Betty Mackner, of Beaver Springs, Fred Soles and wife Delores, of Reedsville, Jimmie Soles and wife Judy, of Spring, Texas, Brenda Chesney and husband Norman, of McClure, and Ricky Soles and wife Susie, of Beaver Springs.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Leonard E. Ellinger; and brother, Tommy Soles.
Earlier in life, Arlene was employed as a registered nurse at Lewistown Hospital, and later at The West Snyder Clinic.
She was an active member of St. John’s Ridge Lutheran Church in McClure, serving as the first woman to become president of church council, a choir director for many years, and a Sunday School teacher of both adult and children’s classes. She enjoyed her membership to Nittany Antique Machinery Association, gardening, singing, making flower arrangements for dear ones, and traveling with her late husband, Leonard, visiting all 50 states, and even Africa.
A funeral service in loving memory of Arlene will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at King-Barr Funeral Home, 120 Logan St., Lewistown, with Pastor Mike Sigler officiating. A viewing will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Interment will take place in Maitland Church of the Brethren Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Arlene’s memory are respectfully encouraged to St. John’s Ridge Lutheran Church, c/o: Crystal Snook, 153 Snyder Ave., Beaver Springs, PA 17812.
