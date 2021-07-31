Arlene H. Boyer, 93, of Mifflinburg, died Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
She was born Sept. 9, 1927, in Cowan, a daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Rehrer) Musser. Arlene and her husband, Roy C. "Jake" Boyer, were married on Oct. 1, 1944, and together shared 50 years of marriage until his death on Nov. 8, 1994.
Arlene attended school in Cowan. She spent most of her early years assisting her husband on their farm until selling in 1977. Arlene then worked for 10 years as head of housekeeping at the former University Motor Inn, now Days Inn, Lewisburg.
She was a member of Cowan Trinity Lutheran Church, and formerly attended the Blue Ribbon Sunday school class.
Arlene enjoyed reading, doing puzzle books and watching Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers games.
Surviving are numerous nieces, nephews and close friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by four sisters, Lenora Catherman, Annabel Mabus and twin sisters in infancy.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021 in East Side Cemetery, Mifflinburg.
The family suggests that contributions in Arlene's memory be made to Cowan Trinity Lutheran Church, 2599 Church Road, Mifflinburg, PA 17844.
The family is being assisted by Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, South Second and St. Louis Streets, Lewisburg.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com