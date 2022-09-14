Arlene M. Baney, 75, of Freeburg and formerly of Middleburg, passed away Tuesday evening, Sept. 13, 2022, at the home of her daughter with whom she lived.
She was born July 2, 1947, in Lewisburg, a daughter of the late Mahlon and Miriam (Swartzlander) Engle. She was a 1965 graduate of Middleburg High School.
Arlene's employment history included Sunset Hoagies, Kemberling Foods, Gary's Farmhouse restaurant, Kinney Shoes, Blough-Wagner Manufacturing, JPM, Loving Care Assisted Living, and Serenity.
Arlene was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Kreamer. She enjoyed carnivals, and in her younger years dancing, as well as doing puzzles and reading. The greatest joy of her life was her family and spending time with her grand and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are a son, Shawn A. and Rebecca Baney of Paxtonville; two daughters, Michele L. Summers of Freeburg and Rayna Baney of Shamokin; six grandchildren, Brian Sobczyk, Meghan Hoover, Mahlon, Matthew, Emily and Kloey Baney; seven great-grandchildren, Kinnley, Lacie, Tanner and Cole Hoover, Cayleb, Talan and Ryker Sobczyk; two sisters, Karen Bachman of Kreamer and LaDawn (Carl "Butch") Leitzel of Selinsgrove; and one brother, Larry (Joyce) Engle of Northumberland.
A viewing will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg, where the funeral will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, with the Rev. Vickie Brown officiating.
Burial will be in the Salem Lutheran Church Cemetery, Selinsgrove.
Contributions to honor Arlene's memory may be made to Geisinger Hospice.