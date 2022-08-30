Arlene M. Boyer, 95, formerly of Middleburg, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at Geisinger Lewistown.
She was born May 24, 1927, in Beavertown, a daughter of the late Earl and Anna (Apple) Ernest.
Arlene was a 1945 graduate of Middleburg High School and on June 7, 1947, married Wilbur G. Boyer who preceded her in death on Dec. 14, 1992.
She was employed at Blough-Wagner Manufacturing in Middleburg, retiring after more than 35 years of service.
Arlene was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Middleburg.
She enjoyed doing crossword and jigsaw puzzles and loved shopping. Arlene’s grand and great-grandchildren brought great joy to her.
Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Iris (Richard “Dick”) Huff of Middleburg; two grandchildren, Sean (Annie) Huff and Kristi (Chuck) Teats; five great-grandchildren, Jordan, Ethan, Austin, Trevor and Rachel; two sisters, Martha Nerhood of Beavertown and Frona Bingaman of Lewisburg, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by six brothers, Elmer, Charles, Lloyd, Glenn, Paul, and Earl Ernest Jr.; and one sister, Mildred “Tillie” Pandel.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at Trinity United Methodist Church, Middleburg, followed by the funeral at 11 with Pastor Erin Wheeler officiating.
Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery, Middleburg.
Contributions to honor Arlene’s memory may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 51 S. Main St., Middleburg, PA 17842.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.