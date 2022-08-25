Arlene M. Boyer, 95, Middleburg Aug 25, 2022 7 hrs ago Arlene M. Boyer, 95, formerly of Middleburg, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at Geisinger Lewistown. A full obituary and arrangements will be announced later by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg. Arlene M. Boyer, 95, formerly of Middleburg, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at Geisinger Lewistown.A full obituary and arrangements will be announced later by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg. Tags Arrangement Obituary Funeral Home Arlene M. Boyer Pass Away Trending Video Featured Local Savings COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes Now Hiring Shop Local This Week's Circulars Daily Item Reprints