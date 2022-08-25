Arlene M. Boyer, 95, formerly of Middleburg, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at Geisinger Lewistown.

A full obituary and arrangements will be announced later by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg. 

