Arlene M. Burris, 95, of Susquehanna Trail, Northumberland, passed away on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at her home.
Arlene was born Nov. 13, 1927, in Laurelton a daughter of the late James and Bertha (Boop) Boop. She was married to John W. Burris who preceded her in death in 1977.
She attended and graduated from Laurelton schools. She was employed over many years with various local businesses.
Mrs. Burris was of the Lutheran Faith and was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Northumberland.
Arlene was very active in her community including life membership in the Americus Hose Company and the Point Township Fire Company.
She enjoyed hunting and fishing with her family.
Surviving Arlene are two sons and daughters-in-law, David D. and Sharon L. Englehardt of Northumberland, Alan P. Englehardt of Sunbury, Joyce Englehardt of New Columbia; her daughter and son-in-law, Gail D. and Brian H. Gemmill of Sudbury, Ontario, Canada; her 16 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren and brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Shirley Boop of Winfield.
She was preceded in death by one daughter, Jean L. Englehardt; one son, Randall D. Englehardt; one grandson and one brother, James Boop.
Interment will be in the Lewisburg Cemetery.
Arrangements are by the Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.