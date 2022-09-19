Arlene M. Lepley, 81, of Sunbury, passed away Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at ProMedica in Sunbury.
She was born June 9, 1941, in Washington Township, Snyder County, a daughter of the late John and Kathryn (Spicher) Troutman.
Arlene was a graduate of Middleburg High School. She was of the Baptist faith.
She enjoyed cooking, baking and Bingo but the great joys of her life were her children and grandchildren.
Surviving are a daughter, Teresa Try; two sons, Todd Lepley and Tony (Kina) Lepley; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a daughter in infancy; a sister, Clementine Weikel; and a brother, Clyde Troutman.
A viewing will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg, followed by a graveside service in Glendale Cemetery, Middleburg, with the Rev. Dr. E. Denton Mallonee officiating.