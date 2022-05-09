Arlene Patricia Rydzeski, 75, of Selinsgrove, died peacefully on April 29, 2022, following a long illness.
Arlene is survived by her husband, three daughters and seven grandchildren.
Her husband, John, continues to reside in Selinsgrove. Her daughter, Deborah Reidinger and son Alex reside in North Carolina and daughter Donie Ann residing in Bloomsburg. Daughter Sharon and husband Donald Bucher live in Northumberland with son Bryce living in Shamokin. Daughter Cindy and husband Kevin Wynant reside in Honeybrook with children Hannah, Jon Maya, and Jack.
Arlene was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Bertha Ringes; sister, Mary Vocki; and son-in-law, Kerry Reidinger.
Arlene retired from Lowe’s and spent many years working with “Lowe’s Heroes” and “Habitat for Humanity.” Arlene had a green thumb for her flower and vegetable gardens. She also enjoyed spending time in the kitchen baking with her children and grandchildren.
Visitation, followed by an intimate memorial service with Fr. Fred Wangwe, A.J., officiating, will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at Olley-Gotlob Funeral Home, 539 Race St., Sunbury.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lowe’s Heroes project.