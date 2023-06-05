Arlene Ruth Peachey, 69, of Lewisburg, went to be with Jesus at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 3, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her two sisters and close friends.
She was born April 23, 1954, in Mifflin County, a daughter of the late Aaron Joseph and Hannah Ruth (Kurtz) Peachey.
Arlene spent most her life as a compassionate caregiver for ladies.
Surviving are four brothers and two sisters-in-law, Joe Peachey of Belleville, Leroy and Sally Peachey of Lewistown, Dave Peachey of Casopolis, Michigan, and Lester and Shirley Peachey of Belleville; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary and Sherle Wert of Belleville, and Sara Ann and Levi Peachey of McVeytown; and one sister-in-law, Rebecca Peachey of Belleville.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Jesse Peachey and Lewis Peachey; and one sister-in-law, Mary Ann Peachey.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, at Shady Grove Christian Fellowship Church, 5327 Buffalo Road, Mifflinburg, where the funeral will be conducted at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 8, with Bob Peachey, Linus Yoder, and Ed Landis officiating.
Burial will follow in the Christian Believers Fellowship Cemetery, 5806 Colonel John Kelly Road, Lewisburg.
Funeral arrangements by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.