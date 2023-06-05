Arlene S. Yocum, 95, of Danville, passed away peacefully Monday, May 29, 2023, at Emmanuel Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Danville. She was born March 3, 1928, in Atlas, a daughter of the late Paul and Theresa (Simala) Satonak.
She was married to her devoted husband, Lester Yocum, for 58 years. He predeceased her in 2013. They were married on Dec. 17, 1955.
Arlene grew up in a large family with many brothers and sisters, all of whom have passed away. Arlene is survived by a son, Tim Yocum, of Bear Gap; and a granddaughter, Courtney Yocum, of Danville. She is also survived by numerous nephews, nieces, great-nephews, and great-nieces throughout the country.
Arlene started work as an operator for AT&T and later was trained as a beautician. She worked at a variety of beauty shops in New York City. She eventually moved to Pennsylvania and opened and operated her own beauty shop locally.
She was a member of Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church in Elysburg. She was very active in a variety of church ministries and sang in the church choir. Upon her retirement, she traveled extensively with her husband throughout the United States and abroad.
Arlene enjoyed cooking, entertaining, and gardening. Throughout her life she often hosted picnics and cookouts at her home which was often the center of extended family gatherings.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a prayer service from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 16, at the Visneski Funeral Home in Danville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 17, at The Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, 599 W. Center St., Elysburg, PA 17824, with Father Patrick Devine as celebrant.
Burial will be held in All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg.
The family will provide flowers.
Arlene loved people and animals so the family feels it fitting that memorial contributions may be made to the Guardian Angels Outreach (Food Pantry) of Holy Angels Parish in Kulpmont, and/or the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Danville.
Arrangements are under the direction of Visneski Funeral Home, Inc., 42 W. Mahoning St., Danville. www.visneski.com.