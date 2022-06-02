Arline D. Klase, 91, of Selinsgrove, passed away Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was born March 6, 1931, in Lewisburg, a daughter of the late Charles W. and Dora L. (Boyer) Sampsell. On Oct. 17, 1953, she married John R. Klase who preceded her in death on Sept. 29, 2015.
Arline was a graduate of Lewisburg High School.
She was a member of the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Kratzerville.
She was previously employed at Pennsylvania House and retired from the Selinsgrove Center where she worked as an aide.
Arline loved collecting coins and stamps, gardening, traveling, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, June M.K. and Kerry Stark, of Shamokin Dam; two granddaughters and their husbands, Kerriann and Angel Alvarado, of Georgia, and Kelsy and Austin Clark, of Selinsgrove; and four great-granddaughters.
She was preceded in death by three brothers and four sisters.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 6, at the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4298 Route 204, Selinsgrove (Kratzerville) followed by a memorial service at 8 with the Rev. Rick White officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Arline’s memory may be made to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Selinsgrove.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.